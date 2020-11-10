Why Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Decided To Keep Her Baby-On-The-Way

Plus, find out why she's 'never felt this way about a pregnancy' before

Kailyn revealed that she is 14 weeks pregnant and has "no intentions of including [father] Chris in anything." And during tonight's Teen Mom 2 episode, she went into more detail about this life-changing family development.

"I did consider abortion, and I went to my abortion appointment," Kail stated one-on-one. "But I had the ultrasound, and I was just like, 'I need to see the ultrasound to see if I connect with this baby.'"

She eventually decided that abortion wasn't for her, and her kids still did not know about the baby-on-the-way.

"It's kind of been a weird time," Kailyn elaborated. "I truly can't picture it. I've never felt this way about a pregnancy. When I got pregnant with Lux, I never even thought twice about keeping him. Now moving forward, the decision I've made is to keep this baby, and so I kind of just need to put my big girl pants on and figure it out."

The next step: finding out the sex of the baby via ultrasound -- something she had not previously done with Isaac, Lincoln or Lux.

"That's the penis," Kail discovered on the screen as the technician examined the baby. "I think my body rejects female swimmers," Kail joked. "Is that a thing?"

And when she heard the heartbeat of her fourth son, there were a few tears -- and being "hopeful" post-appointment.