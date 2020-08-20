Billie Eilish's Debut 'My Future' Performance Came With A Powerful Message

YouTube

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is underway and, in addition to moving speeches from numerous politicians and leaders — the Obamas, Kamala Harris, and Bernie Sanders, to name a few — the event has seen its fair share of star-studded performances. Already the stage, which is digital this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has been held by Billie Porter, Maggie Rogers, and John Legend.

On its third night, the evening of August 19, Billie Eilish took the virtual stage for her live debut of her latest single "My Future," a somber track about dedicating oneself to personal growth. Joined by her brother and creative partner, Finneas, the show began with Eilish seated at an illuminated piano amidst a purple-lit, forest-like backdrop. Then, the beat — and a light breeze that slowly tussled Eilish dip-dyed locks — picked up, and the colors shifted to a burnt orange.

Prior to the performance, Eilish delivered a passionate speech about the importance of voting in this election, while also declaring her support for Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about," she said. "We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values."

"It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden," she added, before stating powerfully: "Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote."

This isn't the first time Eilish has lent her voice to political and human rights issues. She's previously spoken out in favor of Black Lives Matter protesters, while her "All the Good Girls Go to Hell" music video, which is currently nominated for two VMAs, was a potent metaphor for the preils of the climate crisis.