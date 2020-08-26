This Single Mom Wants To Know Why She Was Ghosted By The One Man She Finally Trusted

Shannon "created a bond" with a man named Jayday -- but then, all of a sudden, their relationship was a love gone missing.

In a sneak peek of the first-ever, completely virtual season of Ghosted: Love Gone Missing -- premiering September 2 -- co-hosts Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills listen to Shannon describe her connection to Jayday.

"I'm a single mom, and I decided to take a chance on this guy named Jayday, who is also a single father," she reveals in the clip above. "I was a teen mom myself -- it's hard for people my age to understand my child comes first. He's okay with that."

So how did the two meet, and how did their relationship progress? Watch Shannon explain more in the video -- and do not miss the season premiere of Ghosted on Wednesday, September 2 at 9/8c (right after a brand-new installment of Catfish).