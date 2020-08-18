Ariana Grande Will Make It Rain With Lady Gaga At The 2020 VMAs

Alfredo Flores

The pair are set to bring the world-premiere 'Rain on Me' performance to the stage

It's time to make it rain, with a little help from Ariana Grande.

The global superstar chanteuse will bring her powerhouse vocals to the 2020 VMAs stage alongside her collaborator Lady Gaga. The pair will bring their energetic anthem "Rain on Me" to life for its world-premiere performance — a fitting celebration for the two artists who lead this year's nominations.

Grande and Gaga garnered the most nods in 2020 with nine each, including seven for "Rain on Me," a contender for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and more. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd follow close behind with six each. Grande also nabbed two noms for "Stuck With U," her stay-at-home charity team-up with Justin Bieber.

For this year's awards show, Grande is just the latest in an already packed slate of performers. BTS will take the stage to mark the TV debut of their upcoming single "Dynamite," and Miley Cyrus will debut her brand-new single "Midnight Sky" as well. Additionally, fellow global pop talents The Weeknd, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, and CNCO are all set to perform.

Keke Palmer will host the show. See the full list of nominees, and vote for your faves across 15 gender-neutral categories right now, at vma.mtv.com.

The 2020 VMAs will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, August 30 across MTV's linear and digital platforms, as well as with several outdoor performances around New York City. Find everything you need to know at vma.mtv.com.