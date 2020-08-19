Siesta Key Set For Its First-Ever Reunion

Presenting "Truth! Facts!": Siesta Key is having its first-ever reunion!

Right after the season finale -- airing Tuesday, August 25 -- the cast will gather with host Jeannie Mai for a virtual tell-all and dish on every bit of drama from the past season. From Juliette's relationship status to Madisson's big move, the Floridians will reveal what they have been up to since filming wrapped. Knowing this MTV crowd, there are bound to be surprises galore and secrets unearthed. We predict we'll look just like Chloe when all is said and done:

Do not miss the season finale of Siesta Key Tuesday at 8/7c and the reunion at 9/8c, only on MTV! And check out a special sneak peek from the reunion below.