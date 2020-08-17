Miley Cyrus Returns To The VMAs For Debut Performance Of 'Midnight Sky'

Getty Images

Must be something in the water, because Miley Cyrus is back to deliver another iconic performance at the VMAs!

The singer has a rich history at the VMAs, including her turn as a host in 2015, as well as her breathtaking rendition of "Slide Away" at last year's show. On August 30, the global superstar will make her live debut of "Midnight Sky," her latest single which dropped just a few days prior. Cyrus's directional music video for "Mother's Daughter," which was inspired by the radical feminist group Femen, is also nominated for Best Art Direction and Best Editing.

This year's thrilling squad of performers includes Lady Gaga — set to bring her Chromatica album to life — along with BTS, who will take the stage to mark the TV debut of their upcoming single "Dynamite." Fellow global pop talents The Weeknd, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, and CNCO are all set to perform as well. Keke Palmer will host the show.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead this year's VMA nominations with nine nods each, followed closely behind by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who each have six. See the full list of nominees, and vote for your faves across 15 gender-neutral categories right now, at vma.mtv.com.

The 2020 VMAs will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, August 30 across MTV's linear and digital platforms, as well as with several outdoor performances around New York City. Find everything you need to know at vma.mtv.com.