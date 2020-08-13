Lady Gaga Will Bring Chromatica To Life With A 2020 VMAs Performance

Getty Images

'I've been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it's finally time to take off for the first live performance'

Are you ready for Chromatica to take over the 2020 VMAs?

If you're not, prepare yourself: Lady Gaga will bring her No. 1 album to life on the awards show stage with an exciting performance. She shared the news in a captivatingly strange video posted to social media showing herself in a bathrobe and slides, sipping a drink... and also wearing a wonderfully large and extraterrestrial mask over her face.

"I've been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it's finally time to take off for the first live performance," she wrote.

Along with collaborator Ariana Grande, Gaga leads the VMA nominations field with nine, including seven for their pulsating collaboration, "Rain on Me." This year, Gaga joins an already packed slate of performers. BTS will take the stage, marking the TV debut of their upcoming single "Dynamite," and fellow global pop talents The Weeknd, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, and CNCO are all set to perform as well. Keke Palmer will host the show.

It's Gaga's first time back on the VMAs performance stage since 2013, when she stripped down to a clamshell bikini for a suped-up rendition of the electro-pop "Applause." This year also marks a decade since her biggest VMA night ever; in 2010 — the same year she debuted her famous meat dress — she walked away with seven trophies, including one for Video of the Year.

After Gaga and Grande, this year's VMA nominations are led by both Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who each have six nods. See the full list of nominees, and vote for your faves across 15 gender-neutral categories right now, at vma.mtv.com.

The 2020 VMAs will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, August 30 across MTV's linear and digital platforms, as well as with several outdoor performances around New York City. Find everything you need to know at vma.mtv.com.