Brotherly Love: Kailyn Lowry's Sons Are Bonding With Their Brand-New Sibling

The 'mother of boys' shared a heartwarming photo of all of her children

Kailyn Lowry has four little boys to call her own -- and now we are getting a sweet glimpse of the Teen Mom 2 brothers all together.

Kail -- who welcomed Baby Creed on July 30 -- shared this sweet snapshot of her tiniest kiddo with his older siblings Isaac, Lincoln and Lux. Oh, the memories they will make. And "welcome to the circus!"

We look forward to seeing these precious munchkins grow up before our very eyes on Teen Mom 2! And speaking of the long-running series, do not miss the season premiere on Tuesday, September 1, and check out an extended look at what's to come in the clip below.