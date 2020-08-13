This Is The First Look At Ghosted: Love Gone Missing Season 2

It's "never been easier" to be ghosted because "everyone is isolated." Enter Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills, whose efforts to get to the root of love gone missing is more warranted than ever before.

In the inaugural preview of the first-ever completely virtual season -- debuting Wednesday, September 2 -- young people are trying to rekindle connections and gather information on their loved ones who may have ghosted them without notice. And someone is very upset about a specific turn an investigation takes.

"Get her out of here, Rachel!" one woman screams, pretty much alluding to someone entering the chat that she doesn't want to see...

For more twists and turns, watch the video -- and do not miss the season premiere of Ghosted: Love Gone Missing on September 2!