Who's The 'F*cking Liar' On Teen Mom 2: Sean Or Jade's Parents?

The young mother admitted 'it's so hard to believe anything that anyone says'

Jade just celebrated a professional milestone when she graduated from beauty school -- but unfortunately, her Teen Mom 2 family life took a "huge step backward" during tonight's episode.

Here's what happened (without the MTV crew present): Jade, Sean and her parents Christy and Corey got into a huge fight, the police were called and eventually her baby daddy and her folks left the residence. Shortly after the ordeal, Jade explained what unfolded to her friend Marissa.

"Sean came out of the bathroom, and I go in there and I see something on the counter," Jade recounted. "Like residue. I'm like, 'What the f*ck is this? What the f*ck is going on?'" she continued, while noting that Christy believed it looked like some sort of "drug residue."

So Jade confronted Sean.

"He was like, 'It's not me, it's your mom,'" Jade explained. "The next day, my [step] dad texted me and was like, 'I'm telling you, there's something you need to see.' They put a hidden camera in the room -- there's a video of Sean going up into our room and planting a drug pipe."

From there, Jade told Sean he wasn't seeing his little girl unless they went to court, which led to Sean and her dad going at it.

"My dad was like, 'F*ck you, bitch," Jade stated (after Sean hurled that he wanted to kill Corey. "All a sudden, Sean pushed me down on to the stairway. and they're on top of me. Fighting each other. Sean was bleeding everywhere, and my dad's rib is f*cking broken."

Finally, Jade was able to pick up Kloie and went to her mom, screaming, "Call the police, call the police!"

"I'm so depressed. I have so much anxiety," she concluded. "I really just need back my peace. I want my home back."

Jade's producer Kristen spoke with Christy and Sean separately. Christy believed Sean "set us up" and insisted that she didn't "want any of this for Jade," so that's why she (and her husband) left her daughter's home.

"This breaks my heart for her and Kloie," Christy told Kristen. "It's horrible."

Meanwhile, Sean said he was staying with a friend and that Jade believes the drugs belong to him.

"I know for a fact she should have gone straight to her parents, because I'm not doing drugs," the young dad stated. "That part of my life is behind me."

As for the implicating video?

"I got a phone charger out of their bedroom," he claimed. "They said I stashed a dope pipe in their room."

He added: "The worst decision we ever made was letting her parents stay with us. I just miss my daughter. And I shouldn't have to not see her, because I didn't do anything wrong."

Before Jade told her parents they could live with her again (since they had nowhere else to go), she offered an unfiltered take in private.

"Dealing with people who have addiction issues, it's literally exhausting," Jade revealed in the diary cam. "There's days where I want to walk away from him and my parents and never see them again in my life. I think they're all a bunch of f*cking liars half the time, so it's so hard to believe anything that anyone says."

But who do you think is telling the truth? Sean or Christy/Corey? Sound off, and keep watching Teen Mom 2 to see how Jade will move forward with her loved ones.