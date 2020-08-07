Juice WRLD Would Want You To 'Smile' With Latest Posthumous Collab

Getty Images

The rapper's tag-team with The Weeknd drops nearly nine months after his death

It has been nearly nine months since the tragic passing of the rapper Juice WRLD at the age of 21, yet the artist, whose meteoric rise was marked by emotionally raw lyrics, continues to drop new music. His posthumous album Legends Never Die, which released in July, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, with features from Halsey, Marshmello, and more.

His latest release arrived on Friday (August 7), a soul-wrenching collaboration with The Weeknd called "Smile." The tag-teamed track functions as well-wishes to someone they love, even if it means they won't be in that person's life. "I’d do anything in my power to see you just smile,” Juice WRLD raps.

In September, Juice WRLD first hinted that he and The Weeknd were collaborating, tweeting, "Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record..." Nearly one year later, on Tuesday (August 4), The Weeknd teased the new single by sharing Juice's post, then adding a new tweet, "XO + 999 Thursday Night."

A corresponding lyric video showed a lone artist, painting two portraits, one depicting Juice WRLD and, the other, The Weeknd. At the end of the clip, both canvases sit side-by-side. Check it out, below.