Awkward Star Molly Tarlov Welcomes First Child

Molly Tarlov has some big news to share. "You're welcome!" in advance.

The Awkward star, who portrayed lovable antagonist Sadie Saxton on the hit MTV series, just welcomed her first child with husband Alexander Noyes. We're sure her fictional HBIC alter ego is doing some sort of Palos Hills-based cheer to celebrate the exciting news.

"Harry never been more obsessed/in love w anything ever sorry alex," Molly captioned the photograph above of her brand-new baby boy.

Molly, who wed Alex in 2017 with a bunch of Awkward alums in attendance, announced in April that the couple would welcome their first munchkin (as seen in the Instagram photo below).

The self-proclaimed "quarantine mom" also exhibited her trademark humor with a playful take on these unique times:

And now, Molly's little lad is here! Offer your congrats to Molly and Alexander in the comments!