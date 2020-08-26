Blinding Lights And Chromatica Dreams: Get To Know Your VMA Artist Of The Year Nominees

Getty Images

Considering how the year 2020 has actually felt like an entire decade, it can be hard to remember the major moments of, say, April, let alone the defining cultural hit makers of the past dozen months. The 2020 VMAs can help jog your memory.

The Artist of the Year field for this year's awards show — claimed by Ariana Grande at last year's event — is absolutely packed. DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and The Weeknd are all up for the coveted prize, and only one can win. If you need a recap of the impressive years each of these six superstars has led, we've got you covered below.

