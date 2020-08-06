Challenge Couple Kam And Leroy Just Celebrated A Special Milestone

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett may have endured some relationship challenges, but the MTV lovebirds -- who rekindled their romance on Season 34 -- are stronger than ever and have a special reason to celebrate. It's the complete and total opposite of a war of the worlds 2 between these two!

"Happy anniversary lLYSM @royleethebarber," the Are You the One? vet, who met Leroy on her rookie season Vendettas, captioned the heartwarming snapshot above. "I been waiting so long for a love like this & happy for the experience of loving, living, & learning we’ve been able to share together! Thank you.... & thank YOU GUYS for the endless support ! We see & appreciate y’all!"

The Real World: Las Vegas alum also gushed about this milestone and his "babe."

"365 days in ... giving thanks to our Father God for the blessing!" the four-time Challenge finalist shared. "Without him we’re nothing! Let’s keep going. Happy Anniversary babe."

Offer your congrats to KamRoy in the comments -- and keep checking MTV News for Challenge info. And for a sweet rewind, watch the duo on War of the Worlds 2 in the clip below!