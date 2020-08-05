Ghosted: Love Gone Missing To Return With First-Ever Virtual Episodes

More ghosted victims are about to search for a love gone missing and face the ultimate confrontation when they reunite with their ghosts.

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing will return with a first-ever, completely virtual season starting Wednesday, September 2 on MTV. Co-hosts Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills will put their Internet sleuthing skills to the test as they work remotely to help individuals track down those who have vanished into thin air and finally give them the closure they need. And their efforts are warranted more than ever -- with the rise of social distancing, people are stuck in their homes and seeking ways to rekindle connections and gather information on their loved ones who may have ghosted them without notice.

