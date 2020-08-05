Dua Lipa's New Remix Album Features Missy Elliott, Madonna, Gwen Stefani, And More

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Earlier this year, Dua Lipa's jubilantly dancey second album, Future Nostalgia, was a cause for celebration. And it still is! Lipa herself is celebrating by readying a full remix album, fittingly titled Club Future Nostalgia, that she plans to release quite soon, on August 21.

The album won't just feature new versions of Future Nostalgia's tracks — she's also enlisted help from Missy Elliott, Madonna, Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson, and more to help reimagine the cuts. As Lipa wrote on Instagram to announce the release, "ALL FUTURE NOSTALGIA TRACKS N THEN SUM REMIXED BY UR FAVES AND MANY MANY MORE SURPRISES!!!"

Before that, DJ and producer The Blessed Madonna will helm a remix of "Levitating" that's set to feature Elliott and Madonna, due out on August 14. Stefani will appear on a new cut of Lipa's song "Physical" remixed by Ronson.

It's exactly the kind of news that might make one bummed out that these new tracks (and the old ones) can't be celebrated properly at loud volumes inside sweaty clubs. But then again, any room can easily become a club, as long as Future Nostalgia is playing.

While you wait for Club Future Nostalgia, here's a pair of "Hallucinate" remixes from Paul Woolford and Tensnake, respectively. Enjoy those below.