Keke Palmer Will Host The 2020 VMAs, With A Little Help From True Jackson

Lawrence Murray

If they can get an iconic look together in time

Stop the presses! Keke Palmer will be your host for the 2020 VMAs.

The actress and performer shared the news on Thursday (August 6) via a "FaceTime call" between her and True Jackson, VP — excuse me, True Jackson, CEO — where Palmer asked for a little styling help ahead of, as she said, "summer's biggest stage with the world's biggest artists."

The clip found Palmer's enthusiasm off the charts as she cataloged her excitement for landing the hosting gig. "I need a look that says: Snack! Sticky! Thick!" In order to pull that off, of course, Jackson had to enlist the (offscreen) help of old pals Lulu and Ryan, a move that caused Palmer to quickly burst into song.

After she locks down an appropriately iconic look — following her stunning glow at last year's show — Palmer will emcee the exhilarating event, which will feature the VMA performance debut of BTS, taking the stage to unveil their upcoming single "Dynamite." Doja Cat and J Balvin are also slated to perform, and others are due to be announced later.

The 2020 VMA nominations are led by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga with nine nods each, followed closely behind by both Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who have six each. See the full list of nominees, and vote for your faves across 15 gender-neutral categories right now, at vma.mtv.com.

The 2020 VMAs will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, August 30 across MTV's linear and digital platforms from Brooklyn's Barclays Center, as well as from various iconic locations throughout the five boroughs in New York City. Find everything you need to know at vma.mtv.com.