Rihanna Reveals The Secret Ingredient To New Fenty Skin Line

Hint: It comes from her Barbadian home and has 'more Vitamin C than a whole orange'

Rihanna — the multi-hyphenate recording artist turned beauty mogul turned body-positive fashion designer— has proven time and again that she has the diverse talent and business acumen to shake up just about every industry she steps into. On Friday (July 31), she expanded her Fenty empire, which began with the game-changing launch of Fenty Beauty's inclusive cosmetics line in 2017, with the arrival of a new slate of skincare products, Fenty Skin.

On Tuesday (August 4), that achievement was celebrated when the Bad Girl appeared on the September cover of Harper's Bazaar. Photographs by Gray Sorrenti depicting the artist lounging at home in Savage x Fenty lingerie and taking out the garbage while wearing opera-length gloves and a stack of diamond chokers were complemented by a story documenting the star's meteoric rise, as well as the development process of Fenty Skin.

"I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup, and I knew I wanted to make skin care from the very beginning," she told Harper's Bazaar. "It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for a while and test them in different ways. It’s very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time."

Fenty Skin launched with a streamlined edit of three gender-neutral products: a cleanser, a toner serum, and a moisturizing sunscreen. Appearing in a video corresponding with her cover feature that documented her nighttime skincare routine using the new offerings, Riri reveals the secret ingredient in many of her products is surprisingly personal to her. It is Barbados cherry, named for her Caribbean home. "That ingredient is packed with a lot of Vitamin C, more Vitamin C than a whole orange," she said. So imagine what that does for your beautiful skin."

In fact, Riri cites childhood in Barbados and her mother as key inspirations for her work in the beauty space. "She knew everything about perfume, skin care and makeup," she told Harper's Bazaar. "She never let me wear makeup, but I was secretly fascinated. So, when she’d leave home, I would play around with hers."