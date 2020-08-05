How Kailyn Is Navigating Her Pregnancy (And A Little Drama) On Teen Mom 2

Kailyn Lowry just gave birth to her fourth son -- and soon the "mother of boys" will document this pregnancy on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

"I am fourteen weeks, and I'm due in July," Kail divulges in the long look above at brand-new episodes, beginning on September. There is also a first look at her youngest via a sonogram!

And then there's this confession: "I just need to put my big girl pants on," she admits.

But her journey toward welcoming Isaac, Lincoln and Lux's little brother isn't the only part of her life she will document -- there's also her confessing "I'm so annoyed" and that she is "sick of their sh*t." It's unclear who she is referring to and what it's all about -- we will just have to watch and see.

Check out more of what's unfolding on this season of Teen Mom 2 in the video above, and catch the inaugural installment on Tuesday, September 1!