Will Luis Really Be There For Stella Post-STI Diagnosis On Teen Mom 2?

Briana learned last week on Teen Mom 2 that she tested positive for the sexually transmitted infection (STI) chlamydia after having unprotected sex with Luis. And during tonight's episode, Stella's parents -- who hooked up multiple times pre-STI diagnosis -- had a face-to-face conversation about this disappointing turn of events.

"I'm not going to stop apologizing," Luis told his baby mama, after he claimed he was going to the doctor the following week to get treatment. "I am sorry for letting that happen. I've been trying to be different and be better than before."

But Briana was tired of his behavior and had no desire to continue their romantic relationship.

"I just felt like you just don't care about yourself enough to want to know what's going on with your body," Briana stated. "So if you don't care about yourself, you're not going to care about me. You're not going to care about the next girl, so it's like, what the f*ck is the point?"

And for Briana, it all boiled down to having faith in Luis -- and that was completely gone.

"I never trusted you in the first place, and the little ounce of trust that I tried to give you, it's for what?" she continued. "This happened. I think everything you've put me through and everything that has happened has left a weird taste in my mouth. And I don't think we can be anything more than us being parents to Stella."

But she was still fearful that her decision to not be with Luis -- and her very apparent disdain for him -- would impact his desire to see his little girl.

"I'm not taking anything out on Stella," Luis assured Briana. "I know you're going by what the past showed you and what I showed you. But it's not going to change me still coming around and how I've been coming around for Stella."

But will he stay true to his word, or will he sink back into being absent for his daughter? Give your predictions, then keep watching Briana, Luis and Stella every Tuesday on Teen Mom 2 at 8/7c.