'I'm So Proud': Teen Mom 2's Jade Is A Beauty School Graduate

The young mother had her mini-me by her side at the special occasion

Jade has voiced how important it is for her daughter Kloie to see her mom be "very successful" professionally and watch her "build an empire." And during this week's Teen Mom 2 episode, Jade was one step closer to her vision when she graduated from beauty school. No beauty school dropout here!

Before Jade completed her cosmetology courses -- putting in countless hours -- she reflected on her achievement.

"I'm so proud of myself," she stated in a diary cam. "I will have my family there [plus] a few of my clients, and everyone lines up and you walk down and clock out for the last time. I'm going to have Kloie walk down with me and clock out with me, because I feel like without her, I never would have been able to make it this far."

She continued: "It's weird because she's so little and she doesn't understand anything, and she doesn't understand that she's the whole reason that her mom's doing so much stuff."

Even though Jade's mom Christy and stepdad Corey were more than an hour late bringing Kloie to the ceremony -- which generated unnecessary stress for the special lady of the day -- Jade had her mini-me by her side for that final clock-out. Cue the confetti and applause!

"Congratulations, you are now a licensed professional!" Jade was told by her teacher.

Jade just took a big step toward her ambitious goals, and her career is only beginning. Offer your congrats to her in the comments, and keep watching her every Tuesday on Teen Mom 2!