Teen Mom 2's Leah Makes Stunning Confession: 'I Was Addicted to Pain Medication'

Leah has documented many hardships on Teen Mom 2, including painful divorces from Corey and Jeremy as well as Ali's heartbreaking fight against muscular dystrophy. Now, on the upcoming season, premiering one week from today, she's confessing a past ordeal she had not yet publicly disclosed.

"I've never said this before, but I was addicted to pain medication," the mother of three states in the extended sneak peek above.

The confession is brief but poignant, and Leah will open up about her battle in the upcoming episodes. So what else is in store for her, as well as Briana, Chelsea, Jade and Kailyn as they navigate parenting, family dynamics, careers and love? Watch the clip to see more -- and do not miss the five women on Teen Mom 2 beginning on Tuesday, September 1 at 8/7c.