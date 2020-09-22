Teen Mom 2's Briana On STI Diagnosis: 'I Wish I Would Have Protected Myself'

The mother of two tested positive for chlamydia after having unprotected sex with Luis

It doesn't look like Briana will need to "figure out" her relationship status with Luis after the former couple had sex (without protection, no less) multiple times.

During tonight's Teen Mom 2 episode, the mother of two found out the results of her recent sexually transmitted disease (STD) and sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing at Planned Parenthood (she was screened for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV). And it wasn't without major disappointment.

"Your HIV and syphilis testing are both negative, your gonorrhea is negative but the chlamydia portion did show as a positive result," Briana was told over the phone.

Some facts about chlamydia: The disease is sexually transmitted, and the infection can be treated with antibiotics as long as no re-exposure occurs.

"Take the pills at one time, and then it's really important that you don't have any sexual contact for a full seven days after you take those pills," the Planned Parenthood representative explained, while adding that Briana shouldn't have sex again with the person who infected her until she is cured.

After Briana hung up, the Floridian revealed that she "did not know how to feel" about Luis giving her chlamydia.

"I don't think he cares," she confessed in a diary cam. "I think he's the kind of person that will find out that he has something from his partner, so I just wish I would have protected myself."

She subsequently told her mom Roxanne (the grandmother called Luis a "f*cking dick") and received her medication immediately. After she returned home from the pharmacy, her sister Brittany gave her two cents.

"You can't trust nobody, and that's what condoms are for," Brittany stated. "Even though you're protecting against a baby, you're not protected against STDs," she continued (Briana previously confessed that she is on birth control). "Did you learn something? Never to touch him again even when you're drunk?"

"I'm never having sex with him again," Briana concluded. "Whatever vibes we were having is like totally shut down, and the only person who is going to lose out is Stella. What if he is so embarrassed and ashamed, turns the other cheek and then doesn't come around anymore?"

How will Luis react to the news? And will this unexpected diagnosis (and now cure) change their relationship, like Briana says it will? Keep watching Teen Mom 2 every Tuesday at 8/7c.