True Life Premiere: This Couple Is Awaiting the Birth of Their Child During Quarantine

Chris and Ameide were in the midst of purchasing a home when the world was turned upside-down by the COVID-19 pandemic. And now, they're showing their true life on MTV as they live with Chris' family and await the birth of their second child.

"Due to COVID-19, I'm quarantining at my mom's house with my mother Danielle, my sister Stephanie, my daughter Khaleesia and my girlfriend Ameide, who is eight months pregnant," Chris reveals in the clip above from the four-part, self-documented series True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories (premiering on Wednesday).

So what's it like having "five big personalities in one house"? And how would Ameide describe being pregnant during a global pandemic and going to doctor's appointments without her clan? Watch the clip above, and do not miss the series premiere of True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories on Wednesday at 9/8c (right after a brand-new episode of Catfish).