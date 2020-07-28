Getty Images / Disney

Zendaya, The Mandalorian , And More: The 2020 Emmy Nominations Are Here

Baby Yoda is officially an Emmy nominee.

On Tuesday (July 28), the Television Academy unveiled its full list of 2020 Emmy noms, with HBO's stunning Watchmen reimagining leading the pack with 26 across acting and directing categories. Some notable first-time nominees have plenty to celebrate about as well. Yes, that includes Baby Yoda — sorry, "The Child" — as Disney+'s debut Star Wars live-action drama The Mandalorian landed a nod for Best Drama Series. Zendaya, too, nabbed her first-ever nomination in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her work on Euphoria.

Meanwhile, returning favorites had plenty to celebrate. The cast of HBO's family lineage dramedy Succession had a strong showing; six of the show's main stars earned a nod, as did the four main stars of beloved Pop TV hit Schitt's Creek.

Elsewhere, Issa Rae and her HBO mainstay Insecure scored in the comedy categories, while the internet's new boyfriend (and potential new real-life boyfriend of Phoebe Bridgers) Paul Mescal for Normal People earned one for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

There's plenty more to unpack before the ceremony airs on September 20, so check out the 2020 Emmy nominations below.

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Steve Carell, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen (HBO)

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)

Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Octavia Spencer, Self Made (Netflix)

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Mahershala Ali, Ramy (Hulu)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin (Glow)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)

Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

Reality Competition

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Nailed It (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)