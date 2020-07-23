Demi Lovato Is Engaged! Read Her Sweet Note To New Fiancé Max Ehrich

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Demi Lovato is getting married!

The singer shared on Instagram early Thursday (July 23) that her and partner Max Ehrich are now engaged, along with some adorable photos of them embracing on the beach.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," she wrote in the caption. "To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner."

Lovato spent the rest of the caption detailing her love for Ehrich, including the gem that "I knew I loved you the moment I met you." And speaking of gems, the third photo is a close-up of the rock she's currently got on her finger, as is the custom for these kinds of announcements. Check that out above.

"It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," Lovato wrote to her new fiancé. "You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!"

Lovato and Ehrich were all but confirmed to be dating earlier this year when she accidentally interrupted one of his Instagram Live broadcasts, quickly covering up her face with a blanket and fleeing the scene.

On his own IG page, Ehrich posted his own touching tribute to Lovato: "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife."