Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today: Benjamin Franklin may have coined the adage, but Challenge contestants — particularly on the most recent season, Total Madness -- have been living by the statement.

Season 35 — which mandated that players win at least one elimination round to qualify for the final mission — players schemed not to avoid Purgatory, but to weasel their ways in. Cast members like Tori, Jenny and Jordan campaigned to get the inevitable over with, and while it worked out well for some, the choice to step up early sometimes meant competitors left early too.

Still, Total Madness wasn’t the first time that players took the difficult road — and took it early — instead of waiting for the winds to change. Since Jodi boldly called out Veronica way back on Inferno II, players have proven that, sometimes, they’re not content taking the easy way out and will aim to strike the strong and strike them early. Take a look back at seven players who refused to wait for tough elimination rounds, and tell us what you thought of the final Total Madness results!