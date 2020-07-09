Find Out The Meaning Of Mariah Carey In The Pop Icon's Debut Memoir

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey is, without a doubt, a titanic talent within the music industry, having broken numerous records at the end of 2019 before being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year. And while her narrative has, in many ways, been shaped by the media's telling, Carey is finally ready to tell her story — in her own words, and with her own voice.

On Thursday (July 9), it was announced that Carey will release her first memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, on September 29. Written in collaboration with Michaela Angela Davis, the book will arrive in a physical package, published by Andy Cohen Books, as well as an audiobook, released exclusively via Audible, performed by Carey herself and dusted with special musical components. It will "tell the unfiltered story of her life in a way only she could" and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of Carey's self-titled debut album.

"Carey's story is an improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood, and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom," a statement read, per Entertainment Weekly, announcing the book's release date. "By pulling back the curtain on perceptions often told through the filtered lens of media, Carey bravely and beautifully walks through her battles with gender and power dynamics, emotional abuse, public embarrassments, personal failures, and phenomenal victories. In her own words and song lyrics, Carey reveals untold moments and intimate experiences along with anecdotes of sacred moments with iconic figures to craft an honest, unique, and vivid portrait of her extraordinary life."

On Wednesday (July 8), prior to the announcement of the memoir's official release date, Carey shared an open letter on social media that detailed the completion of The Meaning of Mariah Carey. "This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survivals, and my songs. Unfiltered," she wrote. "Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”