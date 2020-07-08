Catfish Is Back With First-Ever Virtual Season

A global pandemic isn't stopping Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford from catching cunning Catfish.

The long-running MTV series will be back on August 5 -- and for the first time ever, all episodes will be shot remotely because "even catfish work from home." The stories are just as wild, and the anticipation of the reveals will be just as high -- even though the mysterious figures will appear virtually.

Oh, and Kamie has a unique question about one future subject on the show.

"He lost his virginity at a Justin Bieber concert?" she asks in the clip above. We'll need more information about that.

Check out a sneak peek above, and do not miss the premiere of Catfish on Wednesday, August 5!