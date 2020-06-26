Megan Thee Stallion Shouts Out Rihanna And Sasuke On Swaggering 'Girls In The Hood'

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for MAXIM

As much as 2019 felt like Megan Thee Stallion's summer, mid-2020 has already yielded the ascendant Houston MC her first No. 1 single, a teeny new puppy, and new EP that hit the top 10. Now, it's all about "Girls in the Hood," her follow-up single to "Savage" that dropped at midnight on Friday (June 26).

On it, Megan updates Eazy-E's classic "Boyz-n-the-Hood" for the Instagram generation, rapping about stealing your man, asserting herself, and spending money. "I'm a hot girl / I do hot shit," she raps, "Spend his income / On my outfit."

The song is two minutes and 34 seconds of pure, glimmering explicit shit talk from one of the top artists of her time, and it's great, brimming with the hilarious braggadocio that's made Megan a proper force: "I'ma make him eat me out while I'm watching anime / Pussy like a wild fox looking for a Sasuke."

The song comes with newly designed merch helmed by "beautiful black women creatives," she tweeted. "I can’t wait until y’all see itFireFireFire👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 They really showed out."

In May, her TikTok hit "Savage" finally climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, thanks to a little help from an instantly iconic Beyoncé verse on its remix. The achievement marked Bey's first No. 1 of the 2020s and saw her become only the second-ever artist to reach No. 1 in four distinct decades (after Mariah Carey). When "Savage" hit No. 2 on the chart, just below Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj's "Say So," all four artists made history: It was the first time the top two spots on the chart had ever been occupied by four Black women.

Dive into the wonder that is the "Girls in the Hood" lyric video above.