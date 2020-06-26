Demi Lovato Sends A Message Of Love On Stonewall Day: 'I Treasure Everything That You Are'

Logo/Pride Live

"I want everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community to know that I treasure everything that you are, and everything you do to make this world more inclusive, more creative, and more beautiful."

That's how Demi Lovato put her personal message of hope, optimism, and resilience while addressing the virtual crowd for Stonewall Day, the superstar Pride Live event honoring the anniversary and legacy of the 1969 Stonewall Inn Uprising and the continued fight for LGBTQ+ equality. "As a member of the queer community, I feel so much pride joining you to celebrate Stonewall Day, a day we celebrate to honor the spirit of rebellion and to continue the conversation of equality," she said to kick off her message.

In the minute-long address that followed, Lovato called for people to donate, if they're able, to queer-led organizations that have been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. "The last few months have left our queer community in need of life-saving services," she said. "Together, we can support LGBTQIA+ organizations that have been hit so hard by this pandemic."

Lovato's long spoken up for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2014, she filmed her official video for "Really Don't Care" at the Pride parade in Los Angeles. And in 2018, she told In Style in 2018 that she identifies as "very fluid." "I think love is love," Lovato said. "You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want."

After returning to the stage with an emotional performance of "Anyone" at the Grammys in January, Lovato spent the pre-pandemic months of 2020 singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV, teaming up with Sam Smith, and, after the police killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and others, devoting her social-media presence to racial-justice activism and speaking out against white privilege.

It's a message she channeled in her Stonewall Day remarks, saying, "It's because of moments in our history like [the Stonewall Uprising] that we know the voices of people have the power to bring an end to injustices." She joins Katy Perry, who earlier used her own video message to demand justice for Black lives during the broadcast, which also features scheduled appearances from Taylor Swift, Barack Obama, and more.

Watch Lovato's speech above, and find out more about Stonewall Day — a fundraiser for LGBTQ+ advocacy groups — and how to contribute right here. Stream the entire show via Logo's YouTube and Facebook pages.