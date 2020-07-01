Comedy Central Lands Re-Imagined Beavis And Butt-Head

Uh huh huh huh huh: Beavis and Butt-Head is back!

Comedy Central has announced an expansive deal with Emmy award-winning Mike Judge to re-imagine MTV’s seminal, Gen X-defining Beavis and Butt-Head, as well as additional spin-offs and specials.

It's time to rock out -- then put your shirt over your head.

Beavis and Butt-Head, which premiered on MTV back in 1993, quickly became a force in pop culture and started a television revolution with its pure, unadulterated, satirical commentary on youth and adolescence. The unprecedented concept, featuring two teenage couch potatoes, immediately became part of the vernacular in a way no other adult animated series had before. Known for tackling social issues including teen obesity, workers’ rights and media trends, the show connected with an entire generation, laying claim as one of the most innovative series in the modern-day zeitgeist.

In this new iteration, Beavis and Butt-Head are entering a whole new Gen Z world. Comedy Central has ordered two seasons of the new series with meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans - Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids. Judge is set to write, produce and provide voice over for both iconic characters.

