Beyoncé Just Dropped A Powerful A Capella Rendition Of 'Black Parade'

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The new track comes days after the release of her celebratory Juneteenth anthem

Beyoncé's parade route continued on Tuesday (June 23) with an a capella rendition of her celebratory anthem, "Black Parade."

The new release was a followup to Queen Bey's original "Black Parade" production that came on Friday (June 19) in honor of Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. Specifically, the now-155-year-old holiday marks the date in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom as declared by President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation two years prior.

The song's lyrics are lush with proud historical and cultural references to her ancestry. "I'm goin' back to the South," the Texas-born mother of three sings. "Ankh charm on gold chains, with my Oshun energy."

"Happy Juneteenth Weekend!" the singer wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power."

But beyond simply celebrating, Beyoncé is doing the work: She used the opportunity to bring attention to small, Black-owned businesses, sharing a link to a page on her website that functions as a directory. Proceeds from the track will go to her charity, Black Business Impact Fund. "'Black Parade' celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses."

You can listen to "Black Parade (Acapella Version)" by Beyoncé exclusively via TIDAL here.