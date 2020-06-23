The Golden Globes Will Air Later Than Usual. What Does That Mean For Awards Season?

Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The 78th Golden Globe Awards will take place on February 28, 2021, according to an announcement from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association released on Monday (June 22). The Globes will now air on the date for which the 93rd annual Academy Awards were previously scheduled before being moved to April 25.

Though the press association had not previously announced the date, the Globes typically air the first Sunday in January, and have since 1973. That is partially because the press association likes to set the tone for the Academy Awards, serving as the unofficial start to the season. Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host the ceremony — as they did in 2013, 2014, and 2015 — which the press association, the group of journalists who decide the recipients, said will still be "Hollywood's part of the year."

Now that the dates of the biggest film and television award ceremonies have been moved, the lingering question is with regard to entry eligibility. The HFPA's announcement did not state how the February date will affect film and television eligibility, though it did hint that changes will come, noting that "the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period, and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks."

The Oscars, however, extended the window for best picture consideration from December 31 to February 28, making up for the closing of theaters between March and June. For that reason, streaming films will also be eligible even if they skipped a theatrical release, for the first time.