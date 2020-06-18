The Daria Spinoff Is Coming To Comedy Central

Sighs: The Daria spinoff has a brand-new home. And it's not the fictional suburban town Lawndale...

Tracee Ellis Ross -- the Emmy, Peabody and Golden Globe-award winning actress -- is coming to Comedy Central with Jodie, a spinoff of MTV’s iconic Daria franchise from creator and head writer Grace Nkenge Edwards. Edwards previously served as writer/co-producer for the critically-acclaimed HBO series Insecure. Additional credits include multiple seasons on the Emmy-nominated comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Inside Amy Schumer.

Ellis Ross will voice the titular character and serve as executive producer. Jodie is based on Jodie Landon, Daria’s friend at Lawndale High School.

Jodie picks up with her character graduating from college and entering a complicated world. What Daria did for showing how inane high school was for Gen X, Jodie will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of a first job for a new generation. The series will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more. With themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked sense of humor, Jodie will shine a light on the personal and professional issues young Black women face today.

Daria ran for five seasons (1997-2002), and the titular character was hailed for her feminist take on key issues such as class, race and gender. Oh, and priceless quips like the one below:

