Are You The One? Lovebirds Clinton Moxam And Uche Nwosu Are Engaged

Back in 2017, Clinton Moxam And Uche Nwosu met on Are You the One? Season 6. And even though they were not a perfect match on the show, the lovebirds became engaged three years to the day that they met on the MTV series.

"So yesterday my dreams came true," Clinton captioned the beautiful photos, above, on Instagram. "I met my fiancé exactly 3 years ago today & yesterday I asked her to spend the rest of her life with me. This was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. Honestly, there wasn’t even a decision to be made, I truly believe we were created for one another!⁣

⁣

He sweetly continued: "Uche, I’ve been searching for you since I was like 9. Our relationship and the love we have for one another came out of nowhere & it’s undeniable you’re my wife. You’re perfect, thank you for choosing to love me. Let’s get these wedding plans started because I want some babies soon."

Uche also shared the happy news -- and said that she was "still speechless."

"I honestly didn’t think love like this existed," she wrote. "I’m the most me, my BEST self - when I’m with you. No one loves me better. My best friend. My protector. My lover. My fiancé (literally what!!!!!!!) - I can’t wait to be your wife."

Get ready for some company, Amber and Ethan, because there's about to be another AYTO married pair. Offer your congratulations to Clinton and Uche in the comments, and relive a sweet moment below featuring the future bride and groom from their season's reunion as they became boyfriend and girlfriend!