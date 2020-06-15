Taylor Swift Calls Supreme Court's LGBTQ+ Decision 'A Beautiful Step Forward'

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

This morning (June 15), the Supreme Court ruled that LGBTQ+ employees are protected from workplace discrimination, and that the Civil Rights Act of 1964's Title VII does indeed extend its protections against sex-based discrimination to transgender workers. This is a huge win for the LGBTQ+ community, and one that underscores how trans people had continued to be targeted for workplace discrimination, as GLAAD pointed out on Twitter. "The Supreme Court's historic decision affirms what shouldn't have even been a debate: LGBTQ Americans should be able to work without fear of losing jobs because of who we are," a message from the organization's account read.

Naturally, there's been much celebration on social media from both LGBTQ+ celebs as well as allies. "Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this! We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward," Taylor Swift tweeted. Swift's response came days after the pop star railed against the persistent support for Confederate statues in her adopted state of Tennessee.

Tegan and Sara, meanwhile, shouted out the long, long road it's taken to get to this moment: "It took 56 years but today the Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ+ workers from workplace discrimination. A terrific and unexpected victory."

See more of the celebratory responses to the Supreme Court's landmark ruling below.