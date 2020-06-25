First Look: Here Are The Teen Wolf Cast Members At Their Virtual Reunion

Back in March, Tyler Posey tweeted the following:

And now, the Teen Wolf gang is having a "high school" reunion.

In a sneak peek of the inaugural installment of the digital format "MTV Reunions"-- which will bring together cast members from television’s most memorable shows, all with the purpose of raising money for charitable causes -- the man behind Scott McCall explains the context around the tweet and reveals he'd been watching the supernatural series. Right after overloading on another MTV show, that is.

"I was bingeing Jersey Shore, and then I started Teen Wolf," Tyler says in the clip from the special, which will air on the MTV YouTube channel TOMORROW with amplification across MTV News, MTV brand, MTV Vault and Teen Wolf social accounts and benefit the First Responders First charity. "And I don't know if it's because I haven't seen it in years, but I was looking at it from such a different perspective."

He continues: "I cried at every single thing that you were supposed to cry at. I was really proud of every single one of us."

How would Tyler describe seeing "all these different faces" -- aka Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Jeff Davis, Shelley Henning, Dylan O’Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Khylin Rhambo, Holland Roden, Dylan Sprayberry and host Josh Horowitz? Watch the clip, above, to find out, and do not miss the highly anticipated Beacon Hills-themed gathering tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET on the MTV YouTube channel!