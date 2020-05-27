Ariana Grande's Mom Is Doing The Most To Support 'Rain On Me'

YouTube

Ever since Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped their shimmering, dance-floor single "Rain on Me" on Friday (May 22), the praises have rushed in like a torrential downpour, both from fans and from the pop icons themselves. The collaboration, which served as the second single off Gaga's forthcoming album Chromatica releasing on Friday (May 29), has been met with overwhelming support, apparently leaving the singers feeling rather humbled.

On Tuesday (May 26), Gaga asked Ari in a tweet: "Are most of our streaming numbers just us being crazy and obsessed listening on repeat?" To which Grande posited a likely answer. "i think so. or just @ joangrande alone," she responded, directing the conversation to her mother, Joan Grande.

Responding to her daughter's message on Twitter, Joan Grande sweetly noted that she was indeed doing her part to make the song a success. She chimed in with an excited show of support. "I am definitely contributing... BUT, it is a great f*cking song, the whole world is with me on this one!!!"

Considering that many fans have dubbed "Rain on Me" the "bop of the century," she may be correct. Grande goes on to note that she has nearly mastered the choreography, even welcoming Lady Gaga to her "family of fairies." Check out the rest of the heartwarming interaction below.