MTV Is Going Back To The '90s With A Nostalgia-Filled Marathon

"I want my MTV" -- 1990s edition!

Friday, June 26 will be a special, nostalgia-filled day for the network: Historic MTV moments and series -- unfolding in New York where the brand began -- will be broadcast throughout the day beginning at 6am. The "Flashback Friday: Made in New York" marathon will re-air classic moments made in New York with episode marathons from The State, Yo! MTV Raps, the Video Music Awards, Unplugged, The Real World: New York and more. The day will begin with back-to-back music video -- and additionally, La La Anthony will host TRL’s Most Requested Moments, a brand new special at 3PM ET/PT counting down the greatest performances, celebrity guests and OMG moments in TRL history.

It’s hard to think of MTV’s most special memories without thinking of the Big Apple -- and NYC is the driving force behind this unforgettable lineup! And we could all use a trip back to a very special MTV place.

Check out the schedule below, and do not miss the "Flashback Friday: Made in New York" marathon on Friday, June 26 beginning at 6am on MTV.

6:00am – 9:00am: Music Videos

9:00am-11:00am: Yo! MTV Raps

11:00am – 2:30pm: The Real World: New York marathon

2:30pm – 3:00pm: Diary: Pink

3:00pm – 5:00pm: TRL’s Most Requested Moments

5:00pm – 8:00pm: 1999 VMA’s

8:00pm – 11:00pm: 2000 VMA’s

11:00pm – 1:00am: Unplugged episodes - Nirvana and Pearl Jam

1:00am – 3:00am: The State marathon

3:00am – 6:00am: Music Videos