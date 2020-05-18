Taylor Swift Shows Off Pink And Blue Highlights To Celebrate Lover Concert

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

On Sunday night (May 17), Taylor Swift brought her Lover album to life during the ABC broadcast of her City of Lover Concert, an album celebration she filmed last September in Paris. If you didn't tune in, you're in luck: Select tracks from the show are now streaming. You can also watch the entire performance right now on both Hulu and Disney+.

The songs currently available to stream include Lover cuts "Cornelia Street," "Daylight," "Death by a Thousand Cuts," "Lover," "Me!," "The Archer," "You Need to Calm Down," and "The Man." The show, captured on September 9, 2019 at L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, marked the live debuts of these Lover cuts.

Setlist.FM reveals that the show saw Swift performing 16 tracks in total, including older tunes "Red," "All Too Well," and "Style." Those are not currently streaming, but album closer "Daylight" gets a makeover here from moody synth-driven number to pure piano ballad. Similarly, Swift reimagines "The Man" as a strummy acoustic statement; she'd previously shared video of this performance back in February.

Ahead of the performance, Swift shared some photos on social media showcasing pink and blue highlights in her hair. "It was the best album release party I could've wished for," she wrote. "Love you guys."

City of Lover Concert may mark the only taste of Swift's planned Lover live celebrations for 2020, since she canceled or postponed this year's scheduled concerts, including this summer's Lover Fest.

Check out "Cornelia Street" above, "The Man" below, and find the rest either on Swift's YouTube page or your favorite streaming service.