The Pack Is Back: The Teen Wolf Cast Is Reuniting For A Special Cause

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Scott McCall and his beloved pack are back: The Teen Wolf crew is getting together outside of Beacon Hills, and it's all for an important cause.

MTV today announced its new digital format, “MTV Reunions,” will launch with the cast and creator of its iconic series Teen Wolf on June 5 for the show’s ninth anniversary (2011 memories). Hosted by MTV News’ Josh Horowitz, the virtual reunion will air on the MTV YouTube channel with amplification across MTV News, MTV brand, MTV Vault and Teen Wolf social accounts and will benefit the First Responders First Charity. The Teen Wolf virtual reunion marks the first from "MTV Reunions," which will reunite cast members from television’s most memorable shows, all with the purpose of raising money for charitable causes.

The MTV band is truly back together: Series creator Jeff Davis and cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Dylan O’Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry will take part in this truly supernatural event. From the safety of their homes, fans will have a front-row seat to their favorite Teen Wolf characters as they reflect back on the series’ most memorable moments and filming experiences, and share how they’re coping during these uncertain times. There'll be different types of werewolves (including one very special True Alpha), humans (special mentions for the nurse, coach and sheriff), a Werecoyote, a Kitsune, a Banshee, a Beast and a Chimera -- a real special group.

MTV’s Teen Wolf, which was produced by MGM Television, first premiered nine years ago on June 5, 2011 and quickly became an overnight sensation that led to six successful seasons. The drama followed Scott McCall (Posey), a high school student who is bitten by a werewolf and must cope with its effects on him, his friends and his family. We love you Mama McCall:

The virtual reunion coincides with MTV’s launch of #AloneTogether, a global talent and social media-driven campaign that educates young people on the importance of social distancing in order to flatten the curve of coronavirus.

For Teen Wolf reunion updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation using #TeenWolfReunion. Stay with MTV News as we approach the inaugural "MTV Reunions" Teen Wolf edition on Friday, June 5 at 12PM ET!