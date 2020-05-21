Extra Bros: Meet The Brand-New Double Shot At Love Cast Members

Alexa Amato

DJ Pauly D and Vinny are back for a second chance at love -- but they won't be the only bros with their Season 1 Double Shot exes.

Season 2, premiering on June 11, will feature three new guys: Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke and Nicky Curd. DJ Pauly D, Vinny, B-Lashes, Derynn, Maria, Marissa, Nikk, Suzi, Brandon, Antonio and Nicky in Las Vegas. Sin City jackpot, so "let the kids play!"

This time around, the girls will be living and working with our favorite buddies, who eventually take the new guys under their wings. There's no pressure of a competition — but with everyone under one roof, drama inevitably ensues.

See more of the newbies in the sneak peek below -- and do not miss the premiere of Double Shot at Love on Thursday, June 11 at 9/8c!