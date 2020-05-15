DaBaby Had An Epic Wild 'N Out Proposal For B. Simone

Do we hear wedding bells for these two?

B. Simone has made her love for DaBaby no secret -- and he may have made her wildest dreams come true.

During this week's Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Outepisode, the rapper and the WNO cast member met at the alter during "Let Me Holla" (as seen in the video below). But not before B. -- wedding dress and all -- had to interrupt another woman in a white gown talking to her man. Two words: "Hell nah!"

So, why did baby girl B end up on the floor post-proposal? Are these two officially betrothed? Well? The two were as flirty as ever throughout the Old School vs. New School themed season. Like, in Kick 'Em Out The Classroom:

And holding each other (!) as they Wildstyle:

