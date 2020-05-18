The 'Quarantine Beard': Should DJ Pauly D Keep His New Look -- Or Ditch It Fast?

For as long as we've known DJ Pauly D -- and it's been more than 10 years -- the lovable Jersey Shore buddy has always rocked his signature spiky 'do (except for the one time he shocked us all and CUT IT!) and a clean shave. But now, the Double Shot at Love star has ditched the latter (his trademark locks remain) and opted to grow facial hair. Yeah buddy beards!

The signs of some scruff first appeared on April 19 -- as seen below:

But it wasn't five o'clock shadow. Pauly D was skipping shaving and opting for a new look:

And soon enough, the "beard was coming in." We love beards this time of year:

New need? Some "beard oil":

It's looking like the "quarantine beard" could be here to stay, but what do you think: Should Pauly keep it, or grab the razor/trimmer? Give us your opinion -- and keep watching him every Jerzday on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at 8/7c, then don't miss Season 2 of Double Shot at Love, premiering on June 11 at 9/8c!