The 1975's Ballad For Your Buds, A Twinkling Track By Kehlani, And More Songs We Like

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
Justin Bieber: “Available”
There are booming, skittering trap drums across all of Bieber’s Changes, but when they meet the electro-synths of “Available,” they take on new meaning. Yes, the Biebs is infatuated, but it’s never felt this sonically lush. When his echoing falsetto meets breezy wisps of synth (“Got my arms wide open,” he belts), love has him floating on air. On the second verse, the stuttering percussion suddenly melts into an underwater reverb: And for a moment, he’s drowning in it. —Terron Moore
Kehlani ft. Tory Lanez: “Can I”
The second track on Kehlani’s excellent It Was Good Until It Wasn’t breezes by, colored with explicit details that revel in her own playfulness. “Know you fuckin' with a demon,” she sings in an addictive melody, adding, “Do 'bout anything to please ya.” By the time Tory Lanez likens himself to a great white shark on the prowl, the song’s almost over but no closer to winding down the pleasure. The song is as infinitely repeatable as the act it celebrates. —Patrick Hosken
Neon Trees: “Animal (10th Anniversary Edition)”
For its 10th anniversary, Utah pop-rock group Neon Trees recorded an acoustic rendition of their breakout debut single “Animal.” While the original mix featured loud guitars, explosive drums, and a pounding chorus, the group takes a softer approach with its anniversary touch-up. What was once a primal plea for more from a threatening romance now feels like a reflection on a doomed, yet enjoyable, cycle of love. Featuring a pulsing bassline, finger snaps, and a touch of lead vocalist Tyler Glenn’s gripping, flamboyant flair, it’s just as much of a bop the second time around. —Carson Mlnarik
Jessie Ware: “Save a Kiss”
We’re stuck inside, and there’s no shortage of articles covering how quarantine is making people feel a way about love and intimacy, or creating a general longing for a sense of connection. Jessie Ware’s “Save a Kiss” is the electric bop that gets where we are right now. “High anticipation, it’s an emotional trap,” the song begins over a synth-pop beat, and your heart starts to race. “Save a kiss for me tonight, wait for me no compromise,” the chorus rings. By now, you’re twirling, texting the lyrics to your lover, or both. Either way, in the age of social distancing, we’re all hoping someone will “save a little bit of your lovin’” for us, even if we can’t say for how long. —Virginia Lowman
Lennon Stella ft. Charlie Puth: “Summer Feelings”
Jinkies, this is a jam! Meddling kids Lennon Stella and Charlie Puth are serving Scooby Snacks in the form of this addictive new track off the Scoob! movie album, inspired by the new animated film hitting VOD today (May 15). The collaboration will make you wish your Mystery Machine was a convertible because it is begging to blasted as you cruise down the highway with the wind whipping your hair. Who knew a shimmery summer bop would be the perfect soundtrack to your next ghost-hunting adventure? Zoinks, indeed! —Chris Rudolph
Fletcher ft. Kito: “Bitter”
Fletcher might be “Bitter,” but her latest track sounds like sweet, sweet revenge. It’s the latest in a string of catchy breakup bops from the 26-year-old dance-pop singer, whose honeyed vocals lend a saccharine touch to a tale of queer love turned sour (“Yeah, I know you think about me when you kiss her / I left a taste in your mouth / Can she taste me now?”). Does the single sound familiar? Your ears don’t deceive you: “Bitter” premiered in a January 2020 episode of Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q, but Fletcher officially released the song with a sensual new music video this week. No matter. We’re eating it up either way. —Sam Manzella
Jacob Collier with Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign: “All I Need”
There’s an entire galaxy within the jazzy groove Jacob Collier creates here, peppered with falsetto hooks and popping bass licks. Mahalia’s smoky voice fills the spots between the twinkling stars, and Ty’s trademark silken croon makes the entire experience glow. What a trip. —Patrick Hosken
The 1975: “Guys”
The 1975 never fail to deliver that one dreamy track that reminds you that underneath the pop persona, they are just four best friends that love each other and love making music. From their forthcoming LP Notes on a Conditional Form, that track is “Guys.” The delicate melody superimposed with Matty Healy’s airy vocals strikes the perfect balance between heartbreaking and heartwarming, as it wistfully reminisces on old memories of sharing an apartment, traveling the world, and wishing you could do it all over again. —Sarina Bhutani
(G)I-DLE: "LATATA (English Ver.)"
With formidable flow and a confident stage presence, South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE are making waves internationally, and their newest release is a symbol of that progress: Following their initial foray into the United States market with the release of the album I Trust earlier this year, the crew has remastered their bold, debut single, "LATATA," with English lyrics. With leader Soyeun showing off her linguistic versatility with her coy delivery of the second verse, the track is both a throwback to (G)I-DLE's beginnings and an exciting look at their career to come. —Coco Romack
Bad Moves: “End of Time”
D.C. power-pop band Bad Moves have written a tremendously potent pre-chorus that really hits differently given our current state of isolation. “Maybe this all ends up fine / Or maybe it’s the end of time,” the tune goes. And then we’re off to the sunny power chords of resolution, a fuzzy solo, and some refreshing resolution: “We’re still having a good time.” It comes complete with a glitchy DIY video that underscores the theme: how a bad connection might threaten an otherwise solid hang. —Patrick Hosken