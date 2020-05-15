Paras Griffin/Getty Images

MTV's Prom-athon Is A Virtual Prom Bash For The Class Of 2020, With Help From Michelle Obama

Prom season is here. Even in the face of dances being modified or outright canceled or due to COVID-19 — something one student told MTV News was "weird and upsetting" — springtime still means prom time. And it's still a time to celebrate: That's why MTV and When We All Vote, Michelle Obama's nonpartisan organization, along with the 2020 Prom Challenge, are hosting a veritable virtual prom blowout event for the Class of 2020. The Prom-athon draws near.

It's a way to tie in proms to yet another important milestone — registering to vote for the first time. Earlier this year, the 2020 Prom Challenge selected 20 winning high schools across the United States that had successfully integrated voter registration "in the most creative and impactful ways." Those 20 schools will be highlighted when MTV's Prom-athon kicks off on Friday, May 22, featuring short-form original content from the winners, as well as prom-themed movies.

Afterward, MTV's YouTube will host a virtual prom party at 9 p.m., complete with surprise guest appearances and live performances.

Ahead of the celebration, this past week, Obama herself hopped on a Zoom call with the 20 student leaders from the winning schools. "I'm just blown away by your commitment and your focus and the level of articulateness you are showing on this issue," she told them.

Head to prom.mtv.com for more info on MTV's Prom-athon, including who just might be stopping by to make it the highlight of prom season.