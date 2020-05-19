Cory Wharton And Taylor Selfridge's Journey To Baby Mila Is A Brand-New Teen Mom OG Special

Watch the 'Ex on the Beach' lovebirds -- and their precious little girl -- on June 9

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have documented the story of expecting their first child together on Teen Mom OG. And now, the Ex on the Beach lovebirds will be showcasing the final days of Taylor's pregnancy and eventual arrival of their little girl in a brand-new special airing on MTV. Oh, baby!

The Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special, premiering on June 9, will feature the pair filming themselves in the midst of the current global pandemic as they approach this life-changing milestone. And, in a sneak peek below, the entire family is preparing for the tiniest Wharton during these unprecedented times.

The Challenge competitor, who is co-parenting with Ryder's mom Cheyenne, must make tough decisions regarding visitation and proper quarantine procedures to keep everyone safe while dealing with endless questions about what will happen once Taylor goes into labor. Will Cory be allowed in the delivery room? Will Taylor's family members, who live out of state, be able to be a part of this milestone event? And how long will it be until it's safe to meet Ryder?

Do not miss Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special Tuesday, June 9 at 8/7c, and be sure to keep watching the family on Teen Mom OG every Tuesday!