Jonas Brothers Drop One Song For The Club And One For A Cozy Night In

Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Earlier this year, Jonas Brothers celebrated their continued hot streak — one that began last year with their reformation, comeback, and smash success album Happiness Begins — by releasing new single "What a Man Gotta Do." That was way back in January, but since then, they've also put out a concert experience titled Happiness Continues, the end credits of which featured a funky, brand-new song called "X."

Before now, the only place you could hear it was in those end credits. But as of today (May 15), "X" is finally here, complete with falsetto from Joe, frisky lyrics from Nick, and a Spanish-language verse from Karol G.

And that's not all. The JoBros are celebrating the weekend with another new song as well — this one is called "5 More Minutes," and it's the same one they teased way back at that same Grammys performance of "What a Man Gotta Do" several months ago. It's also the very song Nick is captured laying down some tasty falsetto for in the Happiness Continues film.

While "X" roars with more animalistic charisma and belongs in the club, "5 More Minutes" is more of a cozy night at home, with Joe sweetly singing, "I don't wanna end it when we're only just beginning." It does seem, of course, like him and his brothers Nick and Kevin are indeed just beginning... again.

Taken together, "X," "5 More Minutes," and "What a Man Gotta Do" represent a triptych of new JoBros material that could fit very nicely on yet another new album. In fact, Nick said earlier this year that the trio had been working with producer Ryan Tedder on that very project.

While you wait for that to drop, check out "X" and "5 More Minutes" above.