BTS Celebrate Their Seventh Anniversary With Bang Bang Con: The Live Concert

Efren Landaos / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Who's ready to watch BTS perform live from the comfort of their couch? Well, get excited!

The South Korean musicians are among the many artists around the world who are finding new ways to engage with fans and keep the live-show experience alive during the coronavirus pandemic. In April, the pop sensation launched their own virtual concert convention, the two-day streaming event Bang Bang Con that allowed fans to revisit past tours via streaming. Garnering 50.6 million views in total, the band teased ARMYs at the end of the broadcast, noting that they would soon be returning to their rooms.

And next month, the septet is making good on that promise by with a new virtual performance on the horizon. On Thursday (May 14), the group's parent company, Big Hit Entertainment, announced BTS will host a livestreamed concert on June 14 at 6 p.m. KST (5 a.m. EST). Dubbed Bang Bang Con: The Live and described by the company as a "live 'on-tact (On-Contact)' concert," the performance will run for approximately 90 minutes and be followed by other, to-be-announced content.

BTS released their latest album Map of the Soul: 7 in February and was slated to embark on a massive world tour by the same name, until the ongoing COVID-19 crisis forced them to postpone. Bang Bang Con: The Live coincides with the seventh anniversary of the band's debut. The Bangtan boys typically host a two-week Festa to commemorate the date, which often involves the release of exclusive content, like original songs and videos.

Though the price of admission to Bang Bang Con: The Live has yet to be announced, BTS fans are already getting excited to watch their faves perform.